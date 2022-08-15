Recalled Capri Sun drinks may contain cleaning solution, Kraft Heinz says

Several other recalls were announced Monday, including one for millions of infant swings and rockers, and another for King's Hawaiian pretzel products.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of cases of wild cherry Capri Sun are being recalled due to cleaning solution possibly being mixed into the popular children's beverage.

Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of Kraft Heinz's factories, the company said.

The company discovered the drinks were contaminated after receiving several complaints from consumers who said their Capri Suns tasted different.

Kraft Heinz said it's working with retail partners and distributors to remove impacted products from circulation.

However, if you have Capri Sun in your fridge or cabinets, you'll want to check it. The affected products are only the wild cherry flavored Capri Suns that have a "best when used by" date of June 25, 2023.

If you find you have one of the affected Capri Sun packages, the company said you should not drink it and can return it to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Recall roundup

Several other recalls were announced Monday, including one for millions of infant swings and rockers, and another for King's Hawaiian pretzel products.

Pittsburgh-based 4moms is recalling about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers in the U.S after reports that one baby died and another was hurt after getting tangled in hanging straps, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Monday. Another 70,000 of the products are being recalled in Canada.

According to the recall notice, the swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250. They were also sold online on 4moms.com and Amazon.

King’s Hawaiian has issued a recall for its pretzel products due to concerns over possible bacteria contamination with an ingredient from one of its suppliers.

The recall covers all King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products. According to the company, the move is a precaution after an ingredient used in the pretzel products was recalled by Lyons Magnus for possible contamination.