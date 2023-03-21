Honoring women-owned businesses

Sweet Experience and 60CC Brewing are both local-women owned businesses. Here's how they found their success.

TOLEDO, Ohio — March is Women’s History Month and WTOL 11 is highlighting two local businesses owned and operated by women, side-by-side on N. Reynolds Road. So if you have a sweet tooth or a hankering for a cold beer, you can get both at the same time.



Sweet Experience has been open since 2019. Owner Tera Johnson said she owed her success to the enthusiasm to her work.

“Being a successful woman in business, it's important to have passion for what you do and take pride in the work that you do," Johnson said. " [You need to] have enough confidence to keep moving forward in the evening during challenging times.”



Right next to sweet experience is 60 CC brewing the owner here decided to take a leap at professional brewing and opened up shop during the pandemic.



Both are local women-owned businesses and they both agree it’s important to support each other’s businesses and to especially support other woman.

Sweet Experience hours

Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Wednesday - closed

Thursday - 1pm-7pm

Friday - 1pm-7pm

Saturday - 1pm-7pm

Sunday -1pm-7pm

60CC Brewing hours

Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Wednesday - closed

Thursday - 4pm-9pm

Friday - 4pm-10pm

Saturday - 3pm-10pm

Sunday - closed

