x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Small Business

Honoring women-owned businesses

Sweet Experience and 60CC Brewing are both local-women owned businesses. Here's how they found their success.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio —

March is Women’s History Month and WTOL 11 is highlighting two local businesses owned and operated by women, side-by-side on N. Reynolds Road. So if you have a sweet tooth or a hankering for a cold beer, you can get both at the same time.

Sweet Experience has been open since 2019. Owner Tera Johnson said she owed her success to the enthusiasm to her work. 

“Being a successful woman in business, it's important to have passion for what you do and take pride in the work that you do," Johnson said. " [You need to] have enough confidence to keep moving forward in the evening during challenging times.”

Right next to sweet experience is 60 CC brewing the owner here decided to take a leap at professional brewing and opened up shop during the pandemic. 

Both are local women-owned businesses and they both agree it’s important to support each other’s businesses and to especially support other woman. 

Sweet Experience hours  

Monday - closed 

Tuesday - closed 

Wednesday - closed  

Thursday - 1pm-7pm 

Friday - 1pm-7pm  

Saturday - 1pm-7pm  

Sunday -1pm-7pm  

 

60CC Brewing hours

Monday -  closed 

Tuesday - closed 

Wednesday - closed 

Thursday - 4pm-9pm 

Friday - 4pm-10pm 

Saturday - 3pm-10pm 

Sunday - closed 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?   

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 weather app for the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar!  

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!  

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.  

Click here to get on the list! 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out