Mercy Health hosts job open house Saturday

The health-care system is hiring entry-level and experienced workers for jobs in nursing, pharmacy and more

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Jan. 14, 2022.

Mercy Health will host hiring open houses Saturday in several locations. The health-care system has a variety of open clinical positions at all seven of its area hospitals.

Job openings include positions for entry-level and experienced workers.

Job seekers should come to the open house with multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared for interviews.

Mercy is hiring:

RNs

LPNs

Nursing support workers

Cooks

Imaging professionals

Lab professionals

Medical assistants

Pharmacy techs

Respiratory therapists

Student nurse externs

Surgical technologists

The open interviews will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 . These are open house locations:

Mercy Health, St. Vincent Medical Center, auditorium, 2213 Cherry St., Toledo.

Mercy Health. Defiance Clinic, east and west conference rooms, 1404 E 2nd St, Defiance.

Clover Club Tavern, 266 S Washington St., Tiffin.