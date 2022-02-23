Mercy Health hosts job open house Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Jan. 14, 2022.
Mercy Health will host hiring open houses Saturday in several locations. The health-care system has a variety of open clinical positions at all seven of its area hospitals.
Job openings include positions for entry-level and experienced workers.
Job seekers should come to the open house with multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared for interviews.
Mercy is hiring:
- RNs
- LPNs
- Nursing support workers
- Cooks
- Imaging professionals
- Lab professionals
- Medical assistants
- Pharmacy techs
- Respiratory therapists
- Student nurse externs
- Surgical technologists
The open interviews will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 . These are open house locations:
- Mercy Health, St. Vincent Medical Center, auditorium, 2213 Cherry St., Toledo.
- Mercy Health. Defiance Clinic, east and west conference rooms, 1404 E 2nd St, Defiance.
- Clover Club Tavern, 266 S Washington St., Tiffin.
More on WTOL: