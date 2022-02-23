x
Mercy Health hosts job open house Saturday

The health-care system is hiring entry-level and experienced workers for jobs in nursing, pharmacy and more

Mercy Health will host hiring open houses Saturday in several locations. The health-care system has a variety of open clinical positions at all seven of its area hospitals.

Job openings include positions for entry-level and experienced workers.

Job seekers should come to the open house with multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared for interviews.

Mercy is hiring:

  • RNs
  • LPNs
  • Nursing support workers
  • Cooks
  • Imaging professionals
  • Lab professionals
  • Medical assistants
  • Pharmacy techs
  • Respiratory therapists
  • Student nurse externs
  • Surgical technologists

 The open interviews will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 . These are open house locations: 

  • Mercy Health, St. Vincent Medical Center, auditorium, 2213 Cherry St., Toledo.
  • Mercy Health. Defiance Clinic, east and west conference rooms, 1404 E 2nd St, Defiance.
  • Clover Club Tavern, 266 S Washington St., Tiffin.

