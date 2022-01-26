LIST | How to stay safe when playing on a frozen pond or lake

TOLEDO, Ohio — Playing hockey or ice-skating on the ice, for many, is a wonderful part of the cold winter months. But if you are tempted to go on the ice here are a few safety tips that you should know before you take the first step:
- If you or someone you know falls through the ice remember to remain calm.
- Don't remove your winter clothing. Heavy clothes will not drag you down, but those clothes can trap air to provide warmth and flotation. This is especially true with a snowmobile suit.
- Also, turn in the water toward the direction you came from - that is probably the strongest ice.
- If you have them, dig the points of the ice picks into the ice and while vigorously kicking your feet, pull yourself onto the surface by sliding forward on the ice.
- Roll away from the area of weak ice. Rolling on the ice will distribute your weight to help avoid breaking through again.
- If you do venture onto the ice, experts recommend you wait until there is at least a minimum thickness of 4 inches of ice to hold your body weight.
A frozen pond creates plenty of opportunity for fun; make sure to stay safe as you enjoy the winter fun!