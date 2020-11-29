Want to save money and shop online? These retailers are offering Cyber Monday discounts

There are also a few steps you can take to ensure you're "in the know" when it comes to Monday's sales.

SAN ANTONIO — Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean you can't take advantage of online discounts.

Cyber Monday is often thought of as the day to buy "Black Friday leftovers," or the day to get the best deals on tech stuff. But, several retailers are offering deals that could even exceed Friday's discounts.

So, we outlined a few places that are offering Cyber Monday deals:

There are also a few steps you can take to ensure you're "in the know" when it comes to Monday's sales:

Subscribe to a business' email lists and check their social media pages where they could offer deals

Once you've found something you like, put it in your shopping cart ahead of time. So, you can check out as soon as the deal goes live.

See if that store is working with a cash back site

Check for online coupons to maximize savings at sites like Coupon Cabin and from retailers which often release their coupons on Monday

Know a business, local or national, offering deals we didn't include? Email ahazlett@kens5.com so we can add them to the list!