SNAP customers can now get free home delivery from Meijer

Just order on Meijer.com and apply your SNAP benefits -- the fees will be waived at check out.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meijer wants to give back this holiday season. To do that, the grocery chain is offering free grocery delivery for all their SNAP customers.

All that qualifying customers need to do is visit Meijer.com/ebt-snap to create an account, or sign in. Then, add an EBT card as the payment method.

Once an account is made, SNAP customers can order their groceries to be delivered -- it's that easy! All of the delivery fees will be automatically waived at check out.

This isn't the first offer Meijer has implemented to help out SNAP customers. In October, SNAP customers gained access to special discounts on certain produce. This is thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and it will be in effect until October 2023. Right now, SNAP customers can claim 10% off in-store produce, like fresh fruits and vegetables, until December 31st.

The fresh produce discount is available at all Meijer locations in Ohio and Michigan, as well as Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

