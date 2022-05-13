'Bunny saved my life for sure': Former shelter dog comes to rescue of owner in Stark County

'The dogs in our shelter have the potential to be incredible companions. They simply need someone to give them a chance.'

CANTON, Ohio — This story will put you in a great mood heading into the weekend.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office has shared a great story about a shelter dog who went on to save his owner's life last year.

Chad Mason of Canton decided to rescue a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix from the Stark County Sheriff's Office Dog Warden on Easter weekend in 2021. To truly mark the occasion, Chad decided to name his new dog Easter Bunny, or Bunny for short.

Nearly six months after Chad brought Bunny home, he suffered a medical emergency and fell unconscious in his home. Bunny was able to alert Chad's neighbor, who then called for help. It was later discovered that Chad had suffered a cerebral stroke.

Months later, Chad says that if it weren't for Bunny, he's not sure he would still be here today. "Bunny saved my life for sure," he said in a release put out by the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

“This is a true example of ‘who rescued who,” added Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier in the release. “The dogs in our shelter have the potential to be incredible companions. They simply need someone to give them a chance.”

According to the sheriff's office, there are currently 20 dogs fully vetted in the shelter and awaiting their forever home.

For more information on how to adopt a dog, please call 330-451-2343.