Meijer offering big deals for 2-day Black Friday event

Meijer associates are promising one-stop shopping this holiday season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the holiday shopping season officially gets underway, Meijer is hoping to attract the masses. The Walker-based supermarket is offering big deals in every corner of the store, and the savings are not limited to just Black Friday. The deals are part of a two-day event which runs through the end of the day Saturday.

The store director from the Alpine location said the biggest deals can be found in three areas – fashion, toys and seasonal items. 13 ON YOUR SIDE walked the aisles to get the full experience, and the savings are impressive. Many items are Buy One, Get Two Free. Other deals include a $10 rebate at the checkout when you spend $40 or more.

Meijer has extended holiday hours of 6 a.m. to midnight, now through the end of the year. For more information, click here.

