Keep tabs on Santa Claus with the NORAD tracker

Microsoft and NORAD are teaming up to help you track Santa Claus and his team of reindeer.

SAN ANTONIO — With a little help from Microsoft and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, you’ll be able to keep tabs on Santa Claus this year.

For the 65th year in a row, NORAD which is headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado will track Santa as he flies around the world.

This year, via Microsoft’s Cloud, Azure, Santa’s smallest spies can expect a fun and reliable tracking experience. Azure’s chatbot will ensure that all holiday queries are answered and was built, specifically, for curious kids interested in knowing more than just Father Christmas’s ETA.

NORAD will start tracking Santa’s movements on December 24. Those who are interested in tracking jolly old Saint Nick can view the tracker here.

For more information on exactly how NORAD tracks Santa, click here.