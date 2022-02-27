Over 100 brave chilly water for Tiffin Polar Bear Jump

Jumpers, raising money for cancer patients, ranged in age from 7-years-old to 85.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A group of brave souls took a chilling dip in Tiffin on Saturday morning to raise money for cancer patients.

Over 100 people took part in the Tiffin Polar Bear Jump at Camden Falls.

It's the 21st year for the event which benefits FACT of Seneca County.

FACT is a local nonprofit that helps residents who have been diagnosed with cancer pay for their cancer-related expenses.

The event raised over $24,300 this year including $18,200 from Tiell financial (which collected money from local businesses) and Seneca East student council which raised $4,500.

There were 116 jumpers of all ages this year, from 7-year-old Jack VanDette to 85-year-old Bb Scaff. Both Bob and Jack took part last year as well.

Fifty-five of the participants were first-time jumpers.

Volunteers from the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department (in full cold-water rescue gear) were there to assist the swimmers in getting in and out of the water.