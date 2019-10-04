TOLEDO (WTOL) - These dyed deviled eggs are the perfect Easter treat! Check out how to make them below.

Ingredients:

12 eggs

4 cups water, divided

1/4 cup vinegar, divided

4 colors gel food coloring

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper, to taste

Chives, to garnish

Directions: