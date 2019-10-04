TOLEDO (WTOL) - These dyed deviled eggs are the perfect Easter treat! Check out how to make them below.Ingredients:
- 12 eggs
- 4 cups water, divided
- 1/4 cup vinegar, divided
- 4 colors gel food coloring
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons mustard
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Chives, to garnish
- In a large saucepan, add eggs and cover with water 2″ above eggs. Bring to a boil over high heat. When water reaches a boil, cover and remove from heat. Allow to sit for 10 minutes. Place the saucepan in sink and add cold water until eggs are completely cool.
- Peel each egg and slice in half lengthwise and remove yolks to medium bowl and set aside.
- In four bowls, add 1/2 cup water to each. Stir in 6 drops of food coloring and 1 tablespoon vinegar to each cup until completely dissolved.
- Add egg whites to bowl and allow to sit until the desired color is reached. (30 minutes gives a rich color) The longer the egg white is in the dye, the more vibrant the color will be. Remove dyed egg whites to wire rack over plate to dry completely and refrigerate.
- With a fork, mash yolks until smooth. Add mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne pepper. Stir together until well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add yolk mixture to food storage bag and seal. Refrigerate until ready to fill egg halves. Snip off one corner of bag to act as piping bag and fill the cavity of each egg white with yolk mixture. Garnish with chopped chives prior to serving, if desired.