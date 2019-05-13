TOLEDO, Ohio — There is probably nothing more American than May 13 since it is National Apple Pie Day and we have the winning recipe of the "Hometown Favorite Award" category of the March of Dimes' Gourmet Gala for you.

Several Congress members participated on this year's March of Dimes Gourmet Gala, an annual event that raises money for research on maternal and infant health.

More than 45 U.S. Representatives and Senators entered a competitive cook-off in which celebrity chefs served their favorite recipes to gala's attendees.

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green)

The Lattas entered their Johnny Appleseed Crisp recipe named after an American man who introduced apple trees to large areas of the Midwest.

“Marcia and I are always honored to participate in the March of Dimes’ Gourmet Gala - a great event for an important cause,” U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) said. “We were delighted to receive the ‘Hometown Favorite Award’ for our recipe, and even more delighted that more money went towards research to help mothers and their babies."

You can get their recipe below:

Recipe for Johnny Appleseed Crisp:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

8 medium apples (half McIntosh, half Gala) cored and sliced (keep skins on);

3 Tbsp flour

2/3 C real maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

4 Tbsp soft butter

1/8 C brown sugar

1/3 C flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 C chopped walnuts

1/2 - 2/3 C rolled oats (depends on consistency)

pinch salt

In large bowl, mix sliced apples with 3 Tbsp four, maple syrup, and spices. In small bowl, mix softened butter, 1/3 cup flour, brown sugar, chopped walnuts, cinnamon, oats, and salt. Spray 2 1/2 quart baking pan with Pam; place sliced apples mixture on bottom of pan, topped with crumbled brown sugar/ oats mixture. Place in oven for 60-70 minutes until crumble top is browned and apples are cooked through. (If topping browns too quickly, cover with foil for final 30 minutes). Serve with light whipped or ice cream.