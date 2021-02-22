McDonald's giving away free chicken sandwiches on Thursday at Toledo-area drive-thrus

The fast-food restaurant is marking the launch of the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whoever said there's "no free lunch" apparently never lived through the great fast-food chicken wars of the early 2020s.

To celebrate the launch of its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, McDonald’s restaurants across Toledo is giving diners a chance to try the sandwiches for free.

The first 100 vehicles in area drive-thrus will receive a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, no purchase necessary. This is valid at participating restaurants, one sandwich per vehicle, available while supplies last.

The giveaway starts at 5 p.m., though it's anticipated that lines will form early.

Restaurants in the following communities are said to be participating, according to an email from McDonald's: