McDonald's giving away free chicken sandwiches on Thursday at Toledo-area drive-thrus

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whoever said there's "no free lunch" apparently never lived through the great fast-food chicken wars of the early 2020s.
To celebrate the launch of its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, McDonald’s restaurants across Toledo is giving diners a chance to try the sandwiches for free.
The first 100 vehicles in area drive-thrus will receive a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, no purchase necessary. This is valid at participating restaurants, one sandwich per vehicle, available while supplies last.
The giveaway starts at 5 p.m., though it's anticipated that lines will form early.
Restaurants in the following communities are said to be participating, according to an email from McDonald's:
Archbold, Bellevue, Bowling Green, Bryan, Carey, Clyde, Defiance, Findlay, Fostoria, Fremont, Genoa, Hicksville, Holland, Kenton, Lambertville, Maumee, Montpelier, North Baltimore, Napoleon, Northwood, Oak Harbor, Oregon, Ottawa, Paulding, Perrysburg, Port Clinton, Rossford, Swanton, Sylvania, Tiffin, Toledo, Upper Sandusky, Waterville, Wauseon, Woodville.