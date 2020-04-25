TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking to spice up your cooking while staying at home, Chipotle is giving you another option. The Mexican Grill chain released its guacamole recipe online. The company tweeted out the ingredients.

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup red onion (diced)

1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)

1/4 tsp kosher salt

Now that you know what goes into the avocado mixture, you'll need some instructions on how to make it. The restaurant's Twitter shows it only takes six steps to create your own Chipotle guac.

Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully Scoop the avocados into a bowl Toss and coat with lime juice Add the salt and mash until it's a smooth consistency Fold in remaining ingredients and mix Taste the guac & adjust seasoning if necessary

If you need more ideas on how to use this recipe, Chipotle also posted a video on its Instagram page.

