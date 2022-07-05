Jeep unveils military-themed Freedom edition for Wrangler, Gladiator

Features of the Freedom package include LED headlamps and foglamps, and an American flag decal on the side. Both vehicles are made in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeep's two Toledo-made vehicles will soon be available with military themes to honor the United States armed forces.

The 2023 Wrangler and Gladiator limited edition Freedom package features military-themed exterior and interior design cues. Jeep will donate $250 from each edition sold to military charities.

The Wrangler and Gladiator are manufactured at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

“With our 1941 origins rooted in the military, we at the Jeep brand are proud of our heritage, and the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions are a tribute to all the servicemen and servicewomen,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “Through these special editions, this Fourth of July we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and support those who have served and continue to serve.”

The 2023 Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom editions come with an Oscar Mike badge on the rear tailgate. Both vehicles also have LED headlamps and foglamps, body-color fender flares, winch-capable steel front bumper, steel stock rails, black wheels and accents and an American flag decal along the side.

The interior features leather-trimmed cloth seats and black accent stitching.

Active duty and recently retired service members qualify for a $500 military cash bonus on the limited edition package. Orders will open for the Wrangler and Gladiator special editions later this month.

Vehicles are expected to arrive at dealerships in time for Veterans Day.

The Freedom edition is available on the Sport S trim at a package price of $3,295.