Toledo Auto Show returns for 2023 weekend event

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Auto Show has returned to the area after a two-year hiatus.

The event will feature the newest models from over 20 automobile manufacturers. The show will run Feb. 3 - 5 at the newly renovated Glass City Center.

“We are so excited to be back," said Toledo Auto Show director Kelly Danison. “The Toledo Auto Show is an annual event the community anticipates and supports every year. The auto industry is such a vital part of the Toledo economy and we look forward to sharing all the exciting new features, as well as popular activities, that are fun for the whole family.”

In addition to viewing new cars, attendees can participate in the Auto Show photo scavenger hunt. Those who correctly identify the makes and models in the photos will be entered into a raffle to win a new 55-inch TV.

There will also be a social media selfie contest and appearances by Toledo Mud Hens mascots Muddy and Muddonna.

The gala has raised over $2.2 million for area children's charities. Tickets are $250 and can be found here.

Entry into the auto show costs just $6 ahead of the event or $8 at the gate. Children 9 and under are free. Tickets can be found here.

The Toledo Auto Show hours are from 12 - 9 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 3), 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 4) and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5.)

The Detroit Auto Show is scheduled for September.