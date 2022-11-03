Wallaby loose in Bedford Twp. not a threat to public, but must be located, Monroe County Sheriff says

Reports of an exotic wallaby in Bedford Township led officials to release further information to the public.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — After receiving reports of an exotic wallaby "running free" in Bedford Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding the situation.

According to a press release, the United States Department of Agriculture is responsible for overseeing and enforcing exotic animal breeders and facilities, rather than the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The wallaby issue was reported to the USDA, who stated the wallaby does not pose a threat to public safety, as it will not approach humans, dogs or other domestic animals.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough asks anyone with information on the wallaby’s owner to report the information directly to the USDA at https://www.usda.gov/. If the wallaby is spotted, please contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. Do not approach the animal.

Officials from the Indian Creek Zoo, which is located in Lambertville, Michigan, responded to claims from the public that the animal was from their facility on Oct. 20. In a Facebook post, they said all of their animals were accounted for.

Wallabies are medium-sized marsupials native to New Guinea and Australia. They are in the same taxonomic family as kangaroos.

