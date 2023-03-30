The weedy seadragon habitat can be found in the Australia and the Islands region's Nocturnal Building and Aviary starting on April 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a new habitat is opening next month.

The weedy seadragon habitat can be found in the Australia and the Islands region's Nocturnal Building and Aviary starting on April 10.

Weedy seadragons, or "weedies" for short, are a fish species closely related to seahorses.

Unlike other fish, weedies do not have scales. Instead, their ksin is stretch over over bony plates that look like rings around their tails, according to the zoo.

Weedies are the largest of the seadragon species, growing up to a foot-and-a-half long.

As guests approach the Nocturnal Building and Aviary, guests will notice an update to the building's exterior, with new props and signage.