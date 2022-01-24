Toledo woman to appear on tonight's Jeopardy!

Joanne Mercer, a local nurse, will take on record-setting champ Amy Schneider.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This evening's episode of Jeopardy! will feature a contestant from Toledo.

Joanne Mercer, a registered nurse, will make her appearance on the show that airs on WTOL-TV.

Mercer is making her appearance during the record-setting Jeopardy! winning streak of Amy Schneider.

Schneider, a Dayton native now living in Oakland, Calif., has tallied 38 straight wins, tying the game show's second-longest winning streak. Schneider also has won more than $1.3 million on the show.

Schneider, the first transgender person to qualify for the tournament of champions, is the fourth contestant to eclipse $1 million in the regular season.

Other local residents who have appeared on Jeopardy include Siena Heights University associate professor of English and Tecumseh, Mich., resident Dana Schumacher-Schmidt, who was a contestant last April, and John Presloid, the University of Toledo researcher who was a contestant in 2019.