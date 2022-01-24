Toledo woman to appear on tonight's Jeopardy!

TOLEDO, Ohio — This evening's episode of Jeopardy! will feature a contestant from Toledo.
Joanne Mercer, a registered nurse, will make her appearance on the show that airs on WTOL-TV.
Mercer is making her appearance during the record-setting Jeopardy! winning streak of Amy Schneider.
Schneider, a Dayton native now living in Oakland, Calif., has tallied 38 straight wins, tying the game show's second-longest winning streak. Schneider also has won more than $1.3 million on the show.
Schneider, the first transgender person to qualify for the tournament of champions, is the fourth contestant to eclipse $1 million in the regular season.
Other local residents who have appeared on Jeopardy include Siena Heights University associate professor of English and Tecumseh, Mich., resident Dana Schumacher-Schmidt, who was a contestant last April, and John Presloid, the University of Toledo researcher who was a contestant in 2019.
In 2015, Erin Saelzler, a Cardinal Stritch alum from Oregon, appeared as a contestant and in 2016, Toledoan Stephanie Schlatter represented the 419 on the show.