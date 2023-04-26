NBC 24 pulling the plug on newscasts starting in May

The Toledo TV station has produced local newscasts from South Bend, Ind., since 2017.

TOLEDO, Ohio — NBC 24 is cutting all newscasts from its lineup beginning in May and Toledo-based employees will be out of a job.

The announcement was made to employees Thursday, according to social media posts. The following statement appeared Thursday afternoon on the station's website:

NBC 24 is changing the way we produce news in Toledo to ensure our long-term success.

Beginning May 15, The National Desk, which provides real-time national and regional news from Sinclair's television stations across the U.S., will air during our regularly scheduled news time periods.

TND, which offers an alternative choice for news and provides an opportunity for local news cut-ins, has grown exponentially over the last year, reaching nearly 3 million viewers per week across all dayparts.

NBC 24, WNWO-TV, and its parent company Sinclair Broadcasting have faced financial issues for many years. In 2017, newscasts production shifted to a sister station in South Bend, Ind., and anchors were no longer based in Toledo.

WNWO's Toledo studio is located on South Byrne Road. Since the move to remote production in 2017, the station has maintained a small number of Toledo-based employees.

WNWO was founded in 1966 as WDHO. It became an NBC affiliate in 1995.