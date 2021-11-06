Netflix drops new trailer for 'Stranger Things' season 4

The show will return in summer 2022.

It's almost time to return to Hawkins, Indiana, "Stranger Things" fans.

In honor of November 6, unofficially called "Stranger Things Day" by fans because it marks the day the show's main character first went missing in season one, Netflix dropped two new trailers for the upcoming season, slated to be released in summer of 2022.

The first clip shows the return of several main characters, including Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp's Will Byers, and Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers, all counting down to "the best spring break ever."

The action-packed trailer, titled "Welcome to California," promises to take viewers back to the glory days of the '80s, with all the fun and mystery of the show's previous seasons.

Additionally, Netflix released a second trailer Saturday morning, teasing the episode titles for season four.

The new season will start with “The Hellfire Club,” followed by “Vecna’s Curse," "The Monster and the Superhero," “Dear Billy,” "The Nina Project," "The Dive," “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” Papa,” and "The Piggyback."

And while it's been a while since fans last visited The Upside Down- season three debuted on the streaming platform more than two years ago- the thousands of tweets and comments Saturday morning shows that absence has made the heart grow fonder.

No details yet on the exact date for the release of season four.