Jimmy Buffett coming to Blossom Music Center, proof of COVID vaccinations or negative test required to attend

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2021.

Calling all Parrotheads! Are you ready to waste away again in Margaritaville?

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will be coming to Blossom Music Center for a concert on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

The performance is part of Jimmy Buffett’s Life on the Flip Side Tour 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

All concert attendees will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entering the venue or prove they're fully vaccinated, meaning it has been at least two weeks since their final dose.

“Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age, or fans with a valid medical note preventing vaccination, will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue,” according to LiveNation.

Buffett's concert comes after releasing his first studio album in seven years – Life on the Flip Side.

“Produced by long-time Coral Reefers Michael Utley and Mac McAnally, the record contains 14 new songs, and a 60+ page booklet featuring exclusive content including lyrics, special photos from Jimmy’s collection, his stories behind the songs and more,” according to a press release from LiveNation.