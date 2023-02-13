Country singer Jason Aldean returning to Glass City in 2023 tour

Jason Aldean will make four stops in Ohio as a part of his 2023 tour, including one in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fans of country music don't have to wait long to see their genre of choice in the Glass City: as a part of his Highway Desperado Tour, Jason Aldean announced he will return to Toledo later this year.

Aldean will perform at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo on Saturday, Oct. 21 with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. online on the Huntington Center's website.

In addition to his performance in Toledo, Aldean will make three other stops in Ohio in 2023.

Friday, July 20, 2023: Cuyahoga Falls -- Blossom Music Center

Cuyahoga Falls -- Blossom Music Center Saturday, July 21, 2023: Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center

Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023: Columbus -- Nationwide Arena

The 41-city tour begins on July 14 in Bethel, New York and concludes in Tampa on Oct. 28.

Aldean previously performed at the Huntington Center on April 27, 2017.

