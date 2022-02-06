Hollywood Casino planning sportsbook, Barstool restaurant in 2023

The state announced Wednesday that sports betting can officially begin Jan. 1.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hollywood Casino Toledo is wasting no time capitalizing on the legalization of sports betting in Ohio.

A spokeswoman for the casino confirmed to WTOL 11 Thursday the facility is planning to make sports betting available via a physical sportsbook inside the casino and through the Barstool Sportsbook app starting Jan. 1, 2023. On Wednesday, the state announced sports betting will begin New Year's Day -- just over a year after Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 making sports betting legal.

Hollywood Casino is also planning to open a Barstool restaurant in early 2023.

The spokeswoman said it "will be the premier place to watch and bet sports in all of northwest Ohio. We are excited to announce new amenities coming to Hollywood Toledo over the next year and will be sure to keep the community informed along the way."