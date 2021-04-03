Spooky: Toledo Museum of Art welcomes paranormal exhibit this summer

Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art will be on display starting in June.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art's newest exhibit will explore the paranormal.

Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art, will be on display June 12-Sept. 5. This is the first museum exhibit to broadly examine this relationship between American artists and the supernatural.

The display was organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art and features works from the early 19th century to the present, and contains 150 objects. The museum will display paintings, sculptures, drawings, sketchbooks, journals, photographs, clothing, and more.

"Whether through early pseudoscientific studies seeking to understand parapsychology, government documentations of UFOs or individual reckonings with the spirits of those who have passed away, American culture is filled with tales of the supernatural and accounts of paranormal experiences,” said Lauren Applebaum, associate curator of American art at TMA. “This complex and multifaceted subject has beguiled American artists for centuries and remains compelling for TMA’s audiences today."

Supernatural America explores the U.S. as a haunted place and the potential of plural universes. Many living and contemporary artists have their work featured.