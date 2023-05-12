x
Lizzo is coming to Cleveland this spring! How to snag tickets

The 3x Grammy winner will be at Rocket Mortage Field House in May.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, rapper-singer Lizzo performs at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Lizzo earned eight Grammy Award nominations, Wednesday, Nov. 20, making her the show’s top-nominated act. The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous, unrelated report from two years ago.

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Cleveland this spring!

Live Nation is producing the second leg of her North American tour, The Special 2our. As part of the 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at Rocket Mortage Field House on May 12, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 18, at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets for American Express Card Members begin Wednesday, November 16, at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. 

Lizzo's most recent album Special peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade," a news release said.

Want tickets? Click HERE.

Editor's Note: The following video is from a previous, unrelated report.

