ACL Fest is already selling out; here's what organizers have said about COVID-19 protocols

Three-day tickets went on sale on Thursday at noon. Before 3 p.m., both weekends were sold out.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to Zilker Park, one main concern on everyone's mind is COVID-19 safety.

On Wednesday, Austin City Limits Festival officials announced that tickets would go on sale Thursday at noon. The official ACL lineup was also announced before ticket sales opened. Within the hour, weekend one tickets were completely sold out. Before 3 p.m., tickets were sold out for both weekends.

According to a press release from ACL officials, coronavirus safety measures will be in place for fans, artists and staff members come October.

ACL officials said they are in regular communication with local health and public safety departments in Austin and will adhere to current guidelines and recommendations.

ACL is also partnering with the City of Austin and Austin Public Health to encourage vaccinations prior to attending the festival.

“Austin City Limits 2021 is a result of successful vaccine efforts and more than a year’s worth of protection measures,” said Austin Medical Director Dr. Mark Escott. “Taking the shot is our shot at getting things back to normal and we envision this happening before October if we stay the course as a community."

Prior to entering Zilker Park, ACL officials urge patrons to monitor social media and join the official ACL email list to receive regular updates on COVID-19 safety information for the festival.

Single-day tickets will be released on Tuesday.

KVUE has reached out to ACL for specifics on COVID-19 safety updates and capacity limits. This story will be updated if received.