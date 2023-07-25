'Inspiring' | Inaugural USA Boxing Women's Championships provide unique stage at Glass City Center

The week-long competition marks the first of its kind and will run through Saturday. 250 boxers registered for the event, aged as young as eight years old.

TOLEDO, Ohio — History is being made in downtown Toledo this week with the sport of women's boxing taking center stage. For the first time ever, USA Boxing is hosting the Women's Championships.

"It's different than any tournament I've ever been to," competitor Ciara Frazier said. "Every day, there is something geared toward development of Women's Boxing. That's amazing."

The 31-year-old fighting out of Columbus is one of 250 athletes who have registered for the event. She's also among a group of boxers representing Ohio as well, who all are taking part in history.

"I don't really know too much about boxing, so it's really nice to see all of the women together," Eleanor Warner, another Columbus boxer, said. "It's very inspiring."

All week long, the Glass City Center will provide a unique stage for these fighters. The competition resumes Wednesday with brackets leading to finals on Friday and Saturday.

Toledo has a rich history when it comes to boxing and one of its own played a big role in getting the event in the Glass City.

"I have to give huge props to Councilwoman Vanice Williams, she really was fighting for this event," USA Boxing spokesperson Brian Taylor said. "She's very involved in the boxing community here in Toledo and has been talking about it for a couple years now."

Her vision has now led to a platform where women of all ages -- even as young as eight years old -- can grow and compete.

"Here we want to give them as many opportunities as possible to get experience in the ring but also outside the ring," Taylor said.

On Tuesday, athletes were given the opportunity to work out with coaches from USA Boxing. They soaked up knowledge they don't normally have access to while also preparing themselves for a week full of bouts.

"Most of the time, girls don't get matched and it's really hard to get fight experience," Warner said. "Here it's everyone gets to fight and it's fun."

Each boxer is guaranteed multiple fights throughout the tournament, which means all of the competitors can focus on the exposure they signed up for. The impact of the event packs a huge punch, too.

"It's amazing, for one it's cost-efficient for me because it's right down the street," Frazier said. "It's also the first all-women's national tournament, so it's something every woman wants to attend and I'm just grateful that I got to."

Tickets for the 2023 USA Boxing Women's Championships can be purchased at the Glass City Center box office. Day passes are $10 while weekly passes run for $40. Competitions run from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, with finals beginning at noon on Friday and Saturday.