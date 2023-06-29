Toledo man leading free boxing program for youth

Andre McCallum returned to his hometown to teach kids skills in and out of the ring. His son, Nino, is displaying those skills on a national level.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Andre McCallum was born and raised in Toledo. After graduating from Libbey High School, he moved around the country, spending his 20s working in the insurance industry. But earlier this year, he felt a calling.

"I got a calling to come back," McCallum said. "God said move, so I came back."

McCallum wanted to help his community, so he set up ARK, a free boxing program for kids that helps them develop skills in the ring and in life.

"When kids come in, they're not just boxing, they're not just doing fitness," McCallum said. "We're teaching them how to communicate. We're teaching them how to handle problems, handle situations in life."

The best boxer in the gym is McCallum's son, Nino. He's just 14 years old but is ranked by USA Boxing as one of the top fighters in the country.

"(Dad) used to box when he was little, so he got me into boxing," the young McCallum said. "I really started seriously at seven."

Nino has been working with his dad to become not only one of the best boxers in the country, but the world, and has his eyes on the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

"At this point right now, it's just about taking it one day at a time, perfecting his skill, keeping him out of trouble -- which is easy -- but perfecting his craft so he's a complete fighter, not only in the ring but outside the ring," McCallum said.

McCallum knows Toledo's roster of great boxers like Jared Anderson and Oshae Jones and said his son can represent the next generation of great boxers.

"The kids that are coming up right now, the fighters, the boxers that are coming up right now is probably the best that this city, this state, our country has probably seen in a long time," McCallum said.