Newly-formed nonprofit set to introduce a new sport to underserved youth in Toledo

UrbanVolley 419 has a mission of connecting kids with volleyball and opening the door for opportunities they otherwise may not have.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new nonprofit is set to begin its mission to develop Toledo's youth in life and in volleyball.

Co-directors Zahra A. Collins and Raychelle Skibinski founded UrbanVolley 419 to develop, educate and promote volleyball in Toledo's underserved, underrepresented youth populations.

The hope is to grow the game and kids by providing new opportunities as youth athletes and volleyball players.

All tryouts will be held at the Frederick Douglass Community Center. The cost for tryouts is $5, or $1 with a donation of two canned goods. Walk-ins on the day of tryouts, with cash fees in hand, will be accepted.

Tryout days are divided into age groups based on the following schedule:

Friday, Oct. 28: Ages 10 to 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: Ages 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m.-noon, with a makeup slot for all ages from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13: Ages 15 and 16 from 1-3 p.m., and 17 and 18 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

For those interested in trying out, registration will begin online Tuesday, Oct. 25 when the club's website goes live at urbanvolley419.org.

For more information about UrbanVolley 419, visit the UrbanVolley 419 Facebook page here, or email UrbanVolley@gmail.com with any questions.

