'It's massive' | Greater Toledo FC plays first game of Elite 64 inaugural season

ROSSFORD, Ohio — History was made in Rossford Saturday afternoon when the Greater Toledo Futbol Club played in the first ever Elite 64 youth soccer game.
It took place inside the Total Sports dome, where the GTFC Impact hosted the Indiana Fire Academy.
Elite 64, a brand new national league, selected the GTFC Impact as one of their teams to compete across the country.
Greater Toledo FC has been serving boys and girls (ages 3-19) in and around the Glass City for 26 years.
The man responsible for its creation, executive director Mike Aubry, told WTOL that this move will provide players with competition and exposure never before had.
"It's massive, it's been our goal for 26 years to play in a national league," Aubry said. "It's great to be the first game played in the country. The importance of it is to increase exposure of our players who are extremely talented and want to pursue soccer at the college level."