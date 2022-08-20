'It's massive' | Greater Toledo FC plays first game of Elite 64 inaugural season

The 13U GTFC Impact kicked off a new era in youth soccer against the Indiana Fire Academy.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — History was made in Rossford Saturday afternoon when the Greater Toledo Futbol Club played in the first ever Elite 64 youth soccer game.

It took place inside the Total Sports dome, where the GTFC Impact hosted the Indiana Fire Academy.

Elite 64, a brand new national league, selected the GTFC Impact as one of their teams to compete across the country.

Greater Toledo FC has been serving boys and girls (ages 3-19) in and around the Glass City for 26 years.

The man responsible for its creation, executive director Mike Aubry, told WTOL that this move will provide players with competition and exposure never before had.