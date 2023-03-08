Perrysburg to teach CPR, AED and first aid in babysitting class; here's how to register

The city of Perrysburg is offering a class teaching pediatric emergency medical skills.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For those interested in learning about babysitting and emergency pediatric medical skills, the city of Perrysburg is offering a class to prepare potential babysitters.

The class will be held at the Perrysburg Fire Division headquarters at 26100 Fort Meigs Road in Perrysburg on Saturday, March 25. Beginning at 10 a.m. the class will end at 2 p.m. and is designed to instruct attendees on important babysitting skills, including pediatric CPR, AED and first aid.

Per the city of Perrysburg website, the class will accept a maximum of 13 attendees and costs $40 per person. Registration is open until March 23.

