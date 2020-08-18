Over $50K worth of heroin seized in Hancock County during traffic stop

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — What started as a routine traffic stop, resulted in 455 grams of heroin worth about $51,175 in Hancock County.
Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle with a Louisiana registration for a following too close violation on I-75 on Aug. 14 around 6:13 p.m. During the stop, troopers noticed a raw marijuana odor.
When asked about the odor, 27-year-old RaShawn Jones of Detroit, Michigan handed the trooper a bag of marijuana which then lead to a search which revealed the contraband.
Jones and the driver, 27-year-old Jonathan Arceneux from Houston, Texas, were both taken to the Hancock County Jail and charged with possesion of heroin.
If convicted, both could face 11 years in prison and up to a $200,000 fine.