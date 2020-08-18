Over $50K worth of heroin seized in Hancock County during traffic stop

Troopers say 455 grams of heroin were found during a traffic stop

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — What started as a routine traffic stop, resulted in 455 grams of heroin worth about $51,175 in Hancock County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle with a Louisiana registration for a following too close violation on I-75 on Aug. 14 around 6:13 p.m. During the stop, troopers noticed a raw marijuana odor.

When asked about the odor, 27-year-old RaShawn Jones of Detroit, Michigan handed the trooper a bag of marijuana which then lead to a search which revealed the contraband.

Jones and the driver, 27-year-old Jonathan Arceneux from Houston, Texas, were both taken to the Hancock County Jail and charged with possesion of heroin.