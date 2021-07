A Facebook post on Saturday announced the death of Sgt. Ulinski.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Findlay Post for the Ohio State Highway Patrol is closed after a sergeant on duty died at the location according to an OSHP Facebook post.

Troopers say Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski served with the OSHP for 4 decades.

The Patrol regrets to announce the line of duty death of Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski, Findlay District, after he was found... Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday, July 31, 2021

He was a member of the 134th Academy Class back in June of 1999.

The OHSP has not confirmed when or how Sergeant Ulinski died.