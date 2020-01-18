PERRYSBURG, Ohio — If anyone is still saddened by the closure of Perrysburg's beloved Max and Erma's restaurant, you can at least now own pieces of the place!

The business will be auctioning everything off, including items from the kitchen such as the sink, refrigerators and even the stoves.

Some items include a handful of memorabilia from Jeep, Willys and more.

Also if you're looking for new tables or decor for your, Max and Erma's is the place to be.

Prices currently range from $5 to just $25. To see pictures of what is being auctioned off and their starting prices, look here.

The auction is scheduled to take place next Tuesday at 8 p.m.

