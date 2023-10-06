Bystander dead after car unexpectedly accelerates during drag race

Video provided by a WTOL 11 viewer appeared to show one of the cars backing up before suddenly accelerating into a group of people at Milan Dragway.

MILAN, Mich. — WARNING: The above video may be disturbing to some readers.



A weekend of drag racing events at the Milan Dragway in Monroe County was canceled after a deadly crash Saturday.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday prior to a race, according to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

Video of the incident, provided by WTOL 11 viewer Kevin Nelson, appeared to show a blue Chevrolet Camaro funny car slowly backing up on the drag strip before abruptly accelerating in reverse into a small group of people behind it.

The vehicle's engine experienced a mechanical malfunction while backing up that caused the sudden acceleration, authorities said. The driver, 31-year-old Nicholas Tilley, of Holland, lost control of the vehicle as a result.

"As soon as he got out to the burnout pit, which everything looked normal up and to that point, all of a sudden, and you can hear in the video, the car went full throttle in reverse. And there's 30, 40 people standing behind that you don't see on that video," said Nelson.

Keith Hallett, 78, of Waterford, was standing near the rear of the vehicle and was hit. The Chevrolet then hit another car in the staging area before stopping.

Alcohol is not a factor, according to the sheriff's office. Hallett was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

It has not been disclosed if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Milan Dragway is north of Dundee off of U.S. 23 in Milan Township. The races were part of the Detroit Dragway Reunion being held at the track this weekend.

Racing events for the rest of the evening were canceled. On Sunday, Milan Dragway remained closed due to "unforeseen circumstances and poor weather conditions."

The National Hot Rod Association and Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for more information as it becomes available.

