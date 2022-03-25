Driving school working to cut down wait between classes, drive time

As more people go to get their driver's licenses online, they are running into a shortage of instructors ready to get them out on the road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You might remember that anticipation of waiting to get your driver's license.

There were the classes, followed by time spent behind the wheel with a driving instructor. But now, technology is allowing prospective drivers to take their classes online.

The online option has brought out more hopeful drivers than there are instructors available to teach them. It's a problem that only gets worse as the end of the school year gets closer, as the number of students trying to get their driver's license goes up.

"I don't want these kids sitting on a waiting list, and losing the information they learned in class. Keeping the in-class students prepped and ready is a better way to retain that information," founder of 419 Driver Education Amanda Trala said.

Trala created the driving education school in 2021 with the goal of getting kids hands-on instruction without having to wait weeks for the opportunity.

Through her program, kids can quickly complete the classroom instruction online before being put on a waitlist for behind-the-wheel driving time.

"We will start seeing an influx of online students. So, online students can start the process at home," Trala said.

With 419 Driver Education, kids starting in March are done by April.

"Kids from online can pop up any day at any time. One day you could have four that call you or you could go a whole week with none that call you," Trala said.

She said the key to getting things done in a timely manner, is to have enough instructors.

"As we are growing, we are adding more instructors, and we can add more students to our roster," Trala said.

There is a need for more driving instructors. If you're interested, visit the state's website to become certified.