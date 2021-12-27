Family of 5 escapes house fire near Genoa Monday morning

Working smoke alarms helped the family get out, Allen-Clay Fire Chief Mike Musolf said.

GENOA, Ohio — A family of five escaped a house fire on Manor Drive just outside of Genoa early Monday morning.

Flames erupted from the home at around 2:30 a.m. The fire was through the roof and working across the attic, Allen-Clay Fire Chief Mike Musolf said.

Crews from multiple departments were called to the scene to find most of the fire was contained in the attic. The home did sustain water damage, however.

The family, comprised of two adults and three kids, safely escaped.

The adults were getting ready to go to bed when they smelled smoke and discovered a fire in the chimney.

Working smoke alarms helped the residents get out, according to Musolf.

Musolf said he wants to encourage everyone to “close before you doze," explaining that closing your bedroom door before you sleep would help keep some and flames out if a fire started.