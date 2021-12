Intense flames forced fire crews out of the Toledo home. The house was deemed a total loss.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo home is lost after it was destroyed by a fire on Prescott Street Monday morning.

One person lives in the home, but she was not in her residence at the time of the fire.

Crews arrived to heavy flames, which eventually caused firefighters to leave the structure.

The home was deemed a total loss, and crews remained on the scene through the morning to tear down what remained of the house.