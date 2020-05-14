COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thursday was a big day for reopening Ohio even as the coronavirus still exists in the state, with several reopening dates announced.

New safety protocols for all of the reopening businesses will be posted to the state's coronavirus website by Friday, May 15.

Ohio reopening dates released as of May 14 are:

Outdoor dining: May 15

Salons/barbershops: May 15

Tattoos/piercing: May 15

Campgrounds: May 21

Indoor dining: May 22

Horse racing: May 22 (no spectators)

Motor vehicle bureaus: May 26

Gyms and fitness centers: May 26

Noncontact/low-contact sports leagues: May 26

Public pools regulated by health departments: May 26

Day cares: May 31

Day camps: May 31

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted noted that while these things are permitted to open, they must follow social distancing guidelines and follow the protocol of local health departments.

Husted urged Ohioans to use online services for Ohio's BMVs as much as possible instead of going to the physical locations.

New protocols for Ohio's day-care facilities will include reduced class sizes and greater attention to facility cleaning and handwashing, as well as daily temperature checks.

NO REOPENING DATES YET

Schools

Casinos/racinos

Libraries

Movie theaters

Amusement parks/water parks

Fairs/festivals

Concerts/other large gatherings

Churches

ALREADY OPEN

Elective medical procedures and surgeries (May 1)

Dentists (May 1)

Veterinarians (May 1)

Office buildings (May 4)

Manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses (May 4)

Carryout foods

Dating back to the discovery of the state's first coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including the state's first stay-at-home order on March 23.

