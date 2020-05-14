Ohio gyms and fitness centers have been given permission to reopen on May 26, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Thursday.

Full guidance and safety measures for reopening will be available on the state's coronavirus website by the end of the day.

Gyms and fitness centers across the state have been closed since March 16 amid concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). On Wednesday, 35 gym owners in the state filed a lawsuit against Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton asking for their businesses to reopen as other industries in Ohio had been given permission to do so as the state began the process of reopening its economy.

As of Thursday, Ohio has 26,357 confirmed and probable positive coronavirus cases, including 4,718 hospitalizations, 1,268 ICU admissions and 1,534 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of the state's first coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including the state's first stay-at-home order on March 23.

RELATED: Watch live: Trump speaking in Pennsylvania as US COVID-19 cases top 1.4 million

RELATED: Child care centers in Ohio to reopen on May 31, Gov. Mike DeWine announces

RELATED: Here's how coronavirus cases have grown in Ohio each day: Timeline

RELATED: WATCH | Gov. Mike DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton provide update on state's response to COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus in Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases & trends

RELATED: McDonald's outlines safety measures for reopening restaurants

RELATED: 3News Investigates: How are airlines keeping you safe during COVID-19 pandemic?

RELATED: Coronavirus whistleblower warns Congress that US lacks plan for vaccine