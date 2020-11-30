'This isn't a hoax, this is our reality' | Ohio nurses paint picture of state hospitals as inpatient visits reach all-time high

"I wish we could bring people here with us and have them walk through our unit, but at the same time, I don't want anyone to see what we've seen," an ICU nurse said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Concern continues to grow for Ohio hospitals, as more staff falls ill and beds are filled due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Clinical Officer for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Dr. Andy Thomas reported that state hospitals have now crossed 5,000 inpatients with COVID-19 for the first time. He said that back on Nov. 1, there were just under 1,700 patients in the state, meaning the state has seen a 200% increase in the last 30 days.

Thomas said there are specific concerns surrounding ICU capacity, as leaders throughout the state's healthcare facilities worry about their ability to manage the growing number of patients.

"One of every three people on a ventilator has COVID. They'll crowd out other people who need that care if the numbers continue to rise," Thomas said.

Thomas explained that hospitals are beginning to face difficult decisions about delaying care, as they can't afford to have their ICUs overtaxed.

One hospital in the northern part of the state, he said, had to call in a refrigeration truck because it had exceeded the capacity of its onsite morgue.

"I'm asking every Ohioan to continue to pull back and limit your activities. There is a cause and effect to what we do - we can slow this down. The scariest thing is that there is no indication that we have plateaued. We haven't seen anything like this for 100 years," DeWine said.

KEY INDICATORS

Here's a look at the lastest coronavirus data reported by the Ohio Department of Health Monday:

6,631 new cases compared to the 21-day average of 7,909

30 deaths compared to the 21-day average of 43

357 hospitalizations compared to the 21-day average of 296

38 new ICU admissions compared to the 21-day average of 30

It should be noted, however, that the data remains incomplete. According to the health department, there are still thousands of reports pending review.

DeWine said that the backlog does continue to grow, but the health department is expected to switch over to a new reporting system in the next 10 days. He explained that once that does happen, there will be a one-day reporting surge, which will catch everything back up.

The governor did report, however, that there are currently 5,060 people in Ohio hospitals with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,180 are in the ICU.

Current hospitalizations ⬇ pic.twitter.com/THzWECm8fL — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 30, 2020

CASES PER 100,000

All Ohio counties exceed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threshold for high incidence of spread, which is 100 cases per 100,000 people. In fact, the county with the lowest incidence of spread, is still reported at 3.5 times that threshold.

In northwest Ohio, however, only Paulding was on the list's top 20, dropping down to the sixteenth spot with 851.5 cases per 100,000 people - more than 8.5 times the CDC threshold.

NURSE'S PERSPECTIVE

Three medical professionals shared their experiences during Monday's press conference, including:

Stacey Morris, a nurse manager for one of the COVID units at Cleveland Clinic Akron General

Carrie Watkins, the assistant director for nursing at Genacross Lutheran Services in Holland

Dara Pence, an ICU Nurse Manager at Riverside Hospital in Columbus

Jamie Giere, a nurse and team leader for the COVID Unit at Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, north of Dayton.

Morris said that nurses and doctors are being stretched thin. There aren't teams of nurses and respiratory therapists waiting in the wings, she explained. Most of them have been working through this since March.

"This isn't a hoax. This is our reality," Morris said.

Morris pleaded with Ohioans to take their role in stopping the spread seriously, as the virus continues to surge throughout the state.

"While it has been coming in waves, this is one of the biggest waves we've ever seen and we don't see an end to the growth. And we're hoping that we can come together as a state and a country to help slow this. We need to slow it like we did before and unfortunately, we can't do that without the help of everybody," Morris said.

In long-term care facilities, specifically in northwest Ohio, Watkins said that she is seeing such a high rise in cases in the community, that it is getting into their facilities and taking over. She said that no matter how much they prepare and work to control the spread, the virus still manages to get it.

"I hope people can understand that their actions can have unintended consequences. Even if you don't have a loved one in a nursing facility, you could start a chain reaction that brings the virus in. These lives are worth protecting," Watkins said.

Pence painted a similarly grim picture of the state's ICUs. She said that while some people assume young people are unaffected by the virus, that isn't always the case.

"COVID is unpredictable, it's throwing curveballs. We're seeing young, healthy people come to the hospital, they're getting sick, and they're passing. The virus can impact anyone from any background," she said.

Pence said that when she asks patients where they think they got COVID-19, she often hears graduation parties, baby showers, funerals, weddings and several people have told her, "I had a mask, but I put it in my pocket when I saw others didn't have a mask."

She said the unit is lonely as patients are completely isolated. They do use Zoom, Pence explained, but called it "very scary" as often it is the last connection loved ones have with their family members.

"I wish we could bring people here with us and have them walk through our unit - but at the same time, I don't want anyone to see what we have seen. We are at war with this disease. If the community can come together and stay safe - that will help get us through," she said.

Giere expressed a similar sentiment, saying she wishes she could show people what her team goes through each day.

"I wish I could wear a go-pro for a few hours of the day for people to realize the stress that healthcare workers go through every day. It's exhausting. It's emotional. I don't think the public truly understands what we go through. Seeing the fear in patients' faces," she said.

You can watch their full interview in the player below.

VACCINE UPDATE

DeWine said he was part of a call with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors regarding COVID-19 Monday morning.

On that call, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci referred to the potential new vaccine as an "extraordinary occurrence.

DeWine said should both vaccines get approved, the Pfizer option could be shipped to Ohio as early as Dec. 15 and Moderna's as early as Dec. 22.

Ohioans can expect a full report on the vaccine distribution plan during Thursday's scheduled press conference.

AIR QUALITY IN LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

DeWine announced the creation of a new program to help improve indoor air quality and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 for residents in nursing homes, assisted living centers and adult day centers.

Eligible recipients will be able to receive up to $15,000 to address indoor air quality through HVAC inspections, portable air filtration systems, new filtration systems, maintenance on current systems, and other interventions.

For more information about the program, click here.

COMPLETE PRESS CONFERENCE

LAST WEEK

Last week, the state's coronavirus advisory map was updated, moving three more counties to purple and 11 others, including Wood County, to the watch list.

Montgomery, Lake and Lorain counties moved to the highest risk level, Level 4 (Purple), joining Franklin County.

The 11 counties placed on the watch list were:

Adams

Clermont

Hamilton

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Warren

Wood

When a county is moved to the watch list, it means it has met enough of the health department's indicators to be considered Level 4 (Purple). However, the system requires them to meet those criteria for two weeks in a row to ensure a consistent trend in the data before they are officially elevated on the map.

“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” DeWine said in a release. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”

More information on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System can be found on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website.