Governor DeWine says first batch of COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive by December 15

The governor said that the date was announced during a call with the White House on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Coronavirus vaccine will soon make it's way to Ohio.

During Tuesday afternoon's press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an official date that is the target for the vaccine's arrival in the Buckeye State.

"I was on the phone yesterday along with other governors and the White House, and the people who are organizing the vaccine, and it looks like around December 15 we will get our first batch," Governor DeWine said during the conference.

It has been previously stated that the first rounds of the vaccine will go to healthcare providers and the people most at risk for contracting the virus, including the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Recently, both Pfizer and Moderna have seen incredibly high success rates in their COVID-19 vaccine trials, reporting that their individual candidates are as high as 95% effective in protecting a person from contracting the virus.

In terms of dispersing of the eventual vaccine, Gov. DeWine says that plans are still being formulated, but it will head out in batches. DeWine said he will have more information on distribution as the date approaches.