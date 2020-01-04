TOLEDO, Ohio — A nurse and an inmate at the Lucas County Jail have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office.

Police say the inmate was diagnosed Tuesday morning while the nurse received their diagnosis two days ago.

Jail staff went through procedures and every place the inmate had been was sterilized. Staffers also traced the inmates who were exposed to the virus; they are isolated and are being monitored, the sheriff's office said.

People who were around the nurse haven't showed any symptoms and are self-isolating at this time, according to police.

The sheriff's office said both nurse and the inmate are hospitalized.

Additionally, the jail was cleaned multiple times and every new inmate who is booked is isolated for 72 hours before joining the general population.

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County coronavirus update | Health department launching survey to gather COVID-19 data

RELATED: Ohio inmates making masks, hospital gowns & hand sanitizer amid coronavirus outbreak

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus

Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

RELATED VIDEO: