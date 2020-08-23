Hopewell-Loudon Schools: Three staff members, two students test positive for COVID-19

School is scheduled to begin on Wednesday August 26.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Three staff members and two students at Hopewell-Loudon Local Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

The announcement came in a letter sent to parents from Superintendent Jeffrey Holbrook on Saturday.

The district says it immediately reached out to the Seneca County Health Department to institute contact tracing and reassured parents they are doing everything they can to ensure the safety and health of students, staff, and families.

The district says they will be communicating next steps on Monday when more information is known.

Hopewell-Loudon schools are scheduled to start on Wednesday, August 26 with a staggered schedule.