Get tails wagging at the Levis Commons dog costume contest, parade

Levis Commons is hosting a dog costume contest and parade on Saturday, Oct. 2. Here's how you and your dog can get involved!

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — What do Harry Paw-ter and Super Pup have in common? They can both show off their adorable costumes this Halloween season!

On Oct. 2, visit Levis Commons in Perrysburg for the second-annual Dog Costume Parade, sponsored by Three Dog Bakery. Focusing on a fun-filled afternoon of pooches on parade, the event will provide well-behaved dogs and their owners a chance for fellowship and bragging rights for best costume.

Beginning at 3 p.m., there will be free caricatures (donations are graciously accepted) and a self-serve Selfie Station to capture fall memories with your fur-baby.

At 4 p.m. all leashed dogs and their owners are invited to stroll the boulevard for a costume parade. Judges will select winners in six categories: largest dog, smallest dog, Best of Show, first runner-up and second runner-up, as well as an award for multiple dogs in costume.

“We wanted something fun and pet-friendly that would welcome fall at Levis Commons,” marketing director Christine Best said. “And who doesn’t love an adorable pupper in costume? This event will encourage well-behaved, leashed dogs and their owners to meet other dog families and socialize, enjoy the outdoors, stroll the boulevard and potentially go home with a fun prize as well as a doggie bag graciously provided by our friends at Three Dog Bakery. We ask everyone to join us on the Yankee Candle patio for a great time, rain or shine – but we’re of course hoping for sunshine."

All well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome; owners must be attentive.