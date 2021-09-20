LIST | Pumpkin farms and corn mazes that will get you in the fall spirit

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fall has arrived and what better way to kick off the season than a trip to a local pumpkin farm and traversing through a corn maze? Here are some of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan’s fall destinations.
Pumpkin Farms
OHIO
- Country Tree Lane Farm – From pumpkin picking and walking through a corn maze to milking a cow and going on hayrides Country Tree Lane Farm is packed with family fun. Located at 3525 N Bolander Rd Genoa.
- Fleitz Pumpkin Farm – Located at 7133 Seaman Rd Oregon, Fleitz Pumpkin Farm has a corn maze, hayrides, play area and fresh donuts.
- Jason's Pumpkin Patch – From hayrides and a corn maze to pedal go-carts and apple dumplings there is so much to do. Jason’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 12629 W. Salem Carroll Rd Oak Harbor.
- JK Orchard & Farm – Pick your own apples and pumpkins at JK Orchard & Farm. Located at 1345 Lutz Rd. Lima, OH; this farm hosts date nights, tasting events, hayrides and has a corn maze.
- Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds – Take a stroll through Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds to find your perfect pumpkin. Located at 10988 Neiderhouse Rd. Perrysburg, OH.
- Pumpkin Peddler – Kids will love walking through the pumpkin fields and picking out their very own pumpkin. Pumpkin Peddler is located at 20354 North Dixie Highway, Bowling Green.
Michigan
- BJ Pumpkin Farm – From pumpkin picking to hayrides and even fresh donuts, take a trip to BJ Pumpkin Farm located at 977 Secor Rd. Temperance, MI
- Gust Brothers Pumpkin Farm – Located at 13639 Mulberry Road, Ottawa Lake, Gust Brothers Pumpkin Farm is a great place to get all your fall decorating needs and spend some quality family time.
- Kackleberry Farm – Hosts hayrides, bonfires, a maze and of course many pumpkins to choose from. Kackleberry Farm is located at 6421 North Stoney Creek Rd. Monroe, MI.
- Trabbic Family Farm – Celebrating 31 years in business, Trabbic Family Farm has a petting zoo, cider and even doughnuts. Located at 1560 E. Sterns Rd. Erie, MI
Corn Mazes
- Suter’s Produce – Located at 12200 Pandora Rd. Pandora, Suter’s Produce has a corn maze, cider press, fresh produce and hayrides.
- Furry Tail Farm – This farm has a corn maze that is both family-friendly by day and haunted by night. Located at 19407 OH-117 Waynesfield Furry Tail Farm also has zombie paintball, hayrides, a petting zoo and more.
- Lincoln Ridge Farm – In addition to the huge corn maze Lincoln Ridge Farm has pumpkin paintball, ziplining, pony rides and more. It’s located at 6588 Pollock Rd, Convoy.
- Leaders Family Farms - Home to Ohio's first corn maze, Leaders Family Farms located at 0064 CR 16 in Napoleon has family fun for all ages with putt putt golf, paintball, hayrides and barnyard, as well as a dose of scary with its ScreamAcres haunted corn maze.