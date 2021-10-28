Superhero-style surprise brings smiles to kids at ProMedica Children's Hospital

For the eighth year in a row, superheroes paid a visit to patients at the children's hospital. It wasn’t to scare off the bad guys. It was a mission to bring smiles.

Wolverine, Iron Man and several other superheroes scaled down the side of ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital.

It wasn’t to scare off the bad guys. Instead, they were on a mission to bring smiles.

"If you were inside the walls of the children's hospital, if you were inside the walls of Ebeid, you would hear squeals and laughter and joy, and all of the things you want for your children," said ProMedica Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Paula Grieb.

Grieb says the kiddos get to dress up and do Halloween festivities with their families.

But being in the hospital any day of the week -- let alone when you're missing out on events outside of the hospital -- isn't a fun experience.

That's why for the past eight years now, officers with the Toledo Police Department SWAT team dress up as their favorite superheroes and rappel down the building.

It’s something Wolverine says they all enjoy doing.

"We get up early, set up the ropes. We practiced this morning for a little bit, got together, and we just love coming out here and putting these costumes on," said Wolverine, also known as Toledo police SWAT team member Sgt. Matt Slaman.

It's not just a great show for the little ones on the inside of the building. Seeing the superheroes flip upside-down brings a grin to the faces of people on the ground, too.

Even if this event only happens one day a year for one hour, it's a moment where the kids can forget about being afraid, or being sick, and just get to be kids again.

