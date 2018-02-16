Slaske Building Company closes doors

Major developments involving a Perrysburg home builder. WTOL has learned that Slaske Building Company has closed its doors, throwing more than a dozen people out of work, and leaving several home building projects unfinished.

Ralph Slaske has been a home builder in Northwest Ohio for more than a decade and recently expanded his business to open Perrysburg Kitchens and more.

That business, on Louisiana Avenue in Perrysburg, is also shuttered today.

We’ve also learned that at least one family has filed suit in Wood County Common Pleas Court against Slaske and Slaske Building Company alleging their home was not completed as promised.

Calls to Ralph Slaske and to his businesses have not been returned.

WTOL’s Tim Miller has been working this story for more than a week and tells us that at least one former employee he spoke with expressed concerns about the future direction of the company. His interview airs today starting at 5PM.

Ralph Slaske was the builder behind the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home in Perrysburg.

St. Jude's and fundraising leaders say that all of the obligations of Slaske Builders were met for that project. All of the contractors were paid and the home was completed without incident.

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home project is moving forward with a new builder.

Mike White of Buckeye Real Estate Group will be building this year's dream home.

WTOL will once again be sponsoring the project.

