St. Jude Dream Home project moves forward with new builder in 2018

The Perrysburg home builder responsible for building the beautiful house in the St. Jude Dream home give-away is closing its doors.

St. Jude's and fundraising leaders say that all of the obligations of Slaske Building Company were met for that project. All of the contractors were paid and the home was completed without incident.

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home project is moving forward with a new builder. Mike White of Buckeye Real Estate Group will be building this year's dream home.

WTOL will once again be sponsoring the project.

